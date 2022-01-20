Cedric Johnson
Muskogee
I have no axe to grind. I have been in Muskogee a very long time. I am seeing unity in the community at long last. I give our Mayor credit for this, therefore, I am asking voters to join me in reelecting Marlon Coleman as mayor of Muskogee.
I am asking that we elect the following to the city council: WARD One, Jack Reavis; Ward Two, Jaime Stout; Ward Three, Ivory Vann; Ward Four, Dr. Hoos. For school board from Ward four, Debra HorseChief. I think these citizens will keep us moving forward.
As I move about the state, people are paying attention to happenings in Muskogee.
