Marsha Wiseman
Muskogee
A home in our city in the area of Boston and 24th streets has two large flags hanging proudly on display for all to see. One expresses that our current US President ‘sucks’ and the other…well, it contains a word that begins with the letter ‘F’ and rhymes with suck. Classy, huh?
I understand on some level how this resident patriot feels. I had those exact feelings for four long years from 2016-2020. But rather than hang profane signs, my party went to work on behalf of an opposing candidate. And this time, our candidate won. That’s how our country operates: you win some and you lose some — and in this red state my party knows a lot about losing.
My sense of patriotism respects this ‘win some/lose some’ bedrock of our country and groups or individuals with opposing views should all keep trying to fight the good fight. But we should do so without hanging vulgar banners from our homes. We’re better than that, aren’t we?
