Catherine White,
Muskogee
We live in a time of acute political polarization, exacerbated every election cycle by a 24-hour barrage of candidate advertisements reflecting opposing worldviews, a myriad of issues and invitations to vote. Unfortunately, the toxic tone and partisan nature of our political system discourage many citizen-voters from seeking trustworthy information. One's faith can and should influence one's vote and subsequently the election outcome. Withdrawing from the participation has been a pattern or a habit for many Americans over the years, including those who consider themselves Christian. Some dismiss voting as "my vote does not count," but it does. Intercessors for America (IFA.org) found that between 2013-2017 in Ohio, 56 elections resulted in a tie and 86 elections on record were decided by just ONE VOTE.
Many pastors need to be educated and equipped to shepherd their congregation with trustworthy information. An excuse some give for avoiding political involvement is "politics is dirty." It is dirty because those with a Christian worldview — clergy and congregants — have failed to honor the privilege of voting so election results are adversely affected by neglect, lack of interest and information.
There are several readily available, quick-read NONPARTISAN resources for civic involvement. The OCPAC (Oklahoma Political Action Counsel) offers now a downloadable voter guide covering all state candidates. Voter guides are forthcoming from Intercessors for America (IFA.org) and Liberty Counsel (www.LC.org). Family Research Council offers a booklet, Biblical Principles for Political Engagement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.