Manuel Ybarra Jr., Coalgate
The present Supreme Court vacancy has caused a rash of opinions voiced across the USA. But mostly the concern seems to be abortion, pro and con.
In the news the word “abortion” is almost as rare as the word “God.” Other terms are used.
God is the Giver of Life, and He gives life in the beginning of pregnancy. In His Word he tells us he forms us in the Womb.
Abortion is the taking of life(killing) of a totally innocent human being. It is in fact an act of “Pre-meditated murder.”
But many Americans, including Judges, Governors, Politicians, and others holding leadership positions, support this heinous crime. By their actions they show how wicked and morally corrupt they are. Disobeying God means nothing to them. They serve Satan instead of God and they do it without shame!
The wrong CHOICE they made, IS THEIR PERIL and Hell is their destination when they die.
If they are alive when Jesus returns, He will tell them, ”Depart from me, ye cursed, into everlasting fire, prepared for the devil and his angels.”
The present craziness going on in America today makes one wonder if Jesus has already broken the Second Seal of the Book referred to in Rev. Chap. 6. When He does, power is given to the second horseman, “to take peace from the earth, and that they should kill one another.” If not, we seem to be very close to that event.
The wrath of the Giver of Life will cause unimaginable Death and Destruction upon Earth when seals are broken, trumpets are sounded, and vials are poured upon Earth.
Then God will send Jesus to Earth to destroy the rest of the wicked and to rule Earth for one thousand years.
REPENT AMERICA!
