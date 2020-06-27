Trude Norman,
Muskogee
Mike Norman would have cared about Muskogee's upcoming court clerk election this next Tuesday, June 30th. And he would have cared even more that Paula Sexton be reelected. At the Muskogee County Courthouse, the court clerk is the one who, coupled with the judges, keeps the courthouse running smoothly for the citizens of our county.
That office is beholden to no one but "the People." But they must work with the judges to ensure a well-oiled, smooth-running courthouse. It is no small job! The responsibilities and pressure are intense, unrelenting every day, all day long. Most people are unaware Paula is at the courthouse before 7 a.m. every morning.
Mike worked closely with Paula for 20 years, and he knew her well through the legal circuit before then. Together over those long years, they "hammered" out how best to make things work for the efficiency of the courthouse and how to best help and respect the time and lives of those using and needing the courthouse facilities on a daily basis. They did not always agree. Paula's job was not to be a "Yes man," but they always cared. And they got the job done efficiently for the greatest number.
Court fines and costs are set by state laws and statutes. It has nothing to do with race, creed or color, religious preferences of educational levels. If you break the law, you pay. Period.
Judges try to show "wiggle room." But if you are habitual, forget it. The court clerk's office has NO say in this. That office follows the law and collects our money. I asked Mike years ago why someone can't work off their fine. "Trude, then we have to have someone to supervise them. Where do we get the money for that?" Good question. Fair response.
There's an old saying: "If it ain't broke, don't fix it." The current court clerk's office is not broken. Please don't mess it up.
