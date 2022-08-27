Fr. Chris and the staff of Grace Episcopal Church
Grace Episcopal Church would like to thank everyone who made our free community Very Big Slide Event possible. We could not have hosted the 400+ Muskogee families who came (see pictures at Kelvin Brown | Facebook) OR (https://www.facebook.com/MuskogeeDirectory/photos/pcb.5324757114237733/5324750144238430) without the help of so many wonderful folks! THANK YOU SO MUCH! Muskogee Police Department, Muskogee Fire Department, Just Chillin' Shaved Ice Shack, Kelvin Brown, photographer, John Edwards of E.F. Productions for the outside music, Lee Norfleet and his band for the inside music, Show it Off Bounce House Rentals for the 3 HUGE water slides, Powder Room Potties for the porta-potties, and our wonderful Grace Vestry, Grace Family and our Grace Scouts of Pack 622, Troop 622, Troop 603 for the food, friendship, and faith that put it all together. Bless you all and everyone who came and enjoyed this awesome event!
