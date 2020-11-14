John McClellan, Berryville, Arkansas
I would like to personally thank Officer (Rusty) Harris and Officer (Steven) Warrior from the Muskogee Police Department. My precious 85-year-old mother, Betty McClellan, took a trip to Rogers, Arkansas, this past Monday. She got disoriented when trying to head home to Berryville, Arkansas, and ended up in Muskogee. Kudos to these two officers for taking care of my mom until we could get there to pick her up. You hear all of these negative stories about police brutality, harassment, and unethical behavior, so it is even more important in the times that we live in that we honor those police officers who go above and beyond their call of duty. Thank you once again Officer Harris and Officer Warrior for a job well done!
