Virginia Blue Jeans Jenner
Wagoner
If Gov. Kevin Stitt and new Attorney General John O'Connor are hell-bent to execute seven of Oklahoma's 45 Death Row inmates, the Legislature should insist the executions be televised and broadcast on the Internet.
Let the blood of the executed also be on the hands of us commoners.
The governor and attorney general should have the guts to keep three books on their desks at all times.
Book No. 1, the U.S. Constitution, which says in Amendment 8 "no cruel and unusual punishments inflicted."
Book No. 2, the Bible, which says in Deuteronomy 32:35, "vengeance is mine," sayeth the Lord.
Book No. 3, "Death and Justice, an Expose of Oklahoma's Death Row Machine," by bestselling author and detective Mark Fuhrman.
Fuhrman says, "choose justice over revenge" and "if we don't have the stomach to watch executions, we shouldn't be performing them."
Furhman adds, "My investigation of the death penalty in Oklahoma County has brought me to the conclusion: death penalty cases are not investigated or prosecuted at a level that can guarantee justice, or even the accused is actually guilty."
The only one authorized to take a human life is the one who creates and gives life.
