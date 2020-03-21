Muskogee STEAM Center officers and board members
Muskogee STEAM Center would like to thank the following businesses for their support of TinkerFest 2020: Rib Crib Muskogee, Best Buy Muskogee, OG&E, Advantage Controls, Bank of Oklahoma, Cotten Wealth Management, Microsoft Tulsa, Muskogee Metal Art, and Muskogee Phoenix. Without their support, this event for children and their families would not be possible. We would also like to thank Muskogee Welfare Association, MHS HOSA and student volunteers, and Muskogee Public Schools Technology Department for their commitment to positive activities that impact children in our community.
TinkerFest is a unique event that brings together children and their families for a fun night of science challenges. Muskogee is fortunate to have a cadre of volunteers and businesses who care about the future of our children and are willing to invest their time and money in their development. Thank you to all who participated.
