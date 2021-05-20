Larry Parsons
Several years ago my family and I went through the Trail of Tears exhibit in Tahlequah. It's very informative and I recommend seeing it. After reading the history and seeing artifacts preserved from that era, it was impossible to not be angry at what my family's ancestors went through. But it didn't make the Caucasian part of me feel persecuted or attacked in any way. My Native American ancestors were the victims. But I also knew that it occurred two centuries ago and no one we knew was to blame for it.
I've had friends say that, well whatever white folks did I'm not to blame. And that's true. But that doesn't change the fact that it happened. It's history, and history should be taught and not swept under the rug. If teachers are being too harsh in their classrooms, there's ways of dealing with that. No one should be made to feel they're victimizing others because of something that happened decades or centuries ago. But lawmakers and governors shouldn't dismiss education by whitewashing history. It's true: those who don't remember history are doomed to repeat it.
Apparently Republicans in OKC didn't learn that or anything remotely close to civility. Their fascist agenda this session included House Bill 1775, the so-called critical race theory. I'm not saying some parents don't have a legit beef. I'm saying going all heavy-handed isn't right either. But this culture war chapter is happening in other states, and Oklahoma Republicans can't resist the bait.
Kevin Stitt should be kicked off the Tulsa Race Massacre Commission for signing HB 1775 and not allowed anywhere near the memorials. At least James Lankford apologized and had the decency to try and repair the damage the Black community felt after what he tried to do on Jan. 6. Stitt doesn't have the smarts, guts or human soul to do that.
I'm not calling Stitt, Justin Humphrey or their cohorts white supremacists. But the old saying 'if it walks and quacks like a duck' is still all too true.
