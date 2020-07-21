Robert Tormey,
Escondido, California
(OU Class of '72)
Re: Statewide Mask Mandate
If Gov. Kevin Stitt fails to follow Oklahoma health leaders' call for a statewide mask mandate, then the local county district attorney should convene a grand jury and consider Gov. Stitt for depraved indifference. His conduct is so wanton, so deficient in a moral sense of concern, so lacking in regard for the life or lives of others that local government officials must consider Gov. Stitt for the same criminal liability as that which the law imposes upon a person who intentionally causes a crime. In this case, the probable increase in COVID-19 deaths in Oklahoma.
