Julianne Nilsson
Fort Gibson
Many thoughts have been expressed about our educational system with regard to teachers but almost none about the students, and I would like to say a few words on their behalf. First of all, in looking back on my own "pencil and paper" school experience and comparing it to the "high tech" computer system today, I believe the typical classroom, then and now, is an unnatural setting for learning. I say that because I am convinced human beings need a sense of freedom and enthusiasm to learn anything, and this is often missing from the classroom. It is my belief that we, as intelligent beings, if given a safe and positive environment are in a state of learning every day of our lives.
Some of the hardest working individuals in our society are students. On a daily basis they are learning something new and difficult and I believe that only the most dedicated and talented people should become teachers. If a student is given a failing mark maybe it's really the teacher who earned the F.
