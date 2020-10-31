Jimmy Haley, Muskogee
I'm tired of corporate-sponsored politicians such as Dwayne Pemberton, Jim Inhofe, and Markwayne Mullin, etc. I received more of the Pemberton campaign lies and name calling about Jack Reavis in today's mailer from the dark money Washington, D.C., group-Senate Majority Fund. This is the same group that has paid over $60,000 to the Pemberton campaign for TV, electronic and mail ads. If we continue to allow corporate-funded politicians to look out for "OUR" best interests, then we deserve what we get.
Let's begin the process of taking back our government and elect citizen legislators like Jack Reavis. He is a teacher, leader and Oklahoman who has not, and will not fall prey to big money corporate interests. He will represent we, the people. All People! Wouldn't that be a nice, refreshing change! Join me in support of Jack Reavis with your vote and your campaign donation. Jack doesn't have any $60,000 corporate sponsors like some folks we know. He's depending on us! Vote Jack Reavis, Abby Broyles, Danyell Lanier for real change.
