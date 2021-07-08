Larry Parsons
Warner
Recently, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, loyal Trump sycophant, signed a law ordering state colleges and universities to steer clear of any discussion about racism, white supremacy or anything that might make conservative students face cold hard facts about this country's history. Even going so far as to pull funding from schools that don't conform to his silencing free speech. DeSantis used the word "indoctrination" to describe how horrible it is when parents learn their children have actual knowledge about actual history and not the lies and fantasies they've been pumped full of.
I'm sure Oklahoma's worthless governor, in his eternal eagerness to please his orange demi-god, won't be far behind.
For decades the fascist right has screamed bloody murder about their conservative philosophy being shunned and discarded in favor of liberal ideas. Which is nothing but a baseless lie. Fact is, conservatives don't want their message taught alongside other, more progressive ideas. They want their beliefs to be the ONLY ones taught at schools. There's basically two reasons for this: their elitist belief that conservatism is next to godliness, and that, when placed next to more inclusive teachings many young people from conservative backgrounds realize they've been fed a pack of lies.
Now if they were really worried about "indoctrination," they'd immediately pull all funding from all private/religious schools. Because what they engage in is the literal definition of indoctrination. The real reason most parents send their kids to these "schools" is that they don't want their precious little snowflakes anywhere near those "sinner" kids.
Not one American taxpayer should be forced to pay one red cent to have children brainwashed with conservative religious doctrine. Pull THEIR funding and let them live by that old conservative chestnut of pulling yourself up by the bootstrap. You survive, you survive. You don't, you don't.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.