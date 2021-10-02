Michael Milbery
Temple, Texas
This past weekend my wife and three of her friends were returning to the Temple, Texas, area from Branson, when suddenly they had a blown tire (one of every traveling senior citizen’s nightmares). As good fortune would have it, this mishap occurred very near the Stewart Martin Kubota dealership in Muskogee, and even though it was near their closing time on a Saturday afternoon, Cody and Jeff, two of the dealership's concerned employees, came to the rescue – offering to change the tire, checking the pressure on the spare, and even wrapped the damaged flat tire in thick paper to protect their luggage. When offered payment for their time and help, both refused. At that moment, it was apparent these young men had been raised right.
Muskogee is fortunate to have such a responsible community-oriented dealership with quality personnel on board!! I was fortunate that these fine gentlemen were there to come to the aid of my wife and her friends. I say Thank You to the Stewart Martin Kubota dealer, and especially Cody and Jeff! I look forward to stopping by the next time we are near Muskogee!
