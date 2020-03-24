Catherine White
Muskogee
Neil Gorsuch, a Trump appointee, recently ignited the fire of liberty and broke a 40-year precedent when he refused to join the SCOTUS "cert pool." The cert pool, established in 1973, enabled an efficient review of nearly 8,000 petitions to be done by court law clerks who circulate a memo to the justices recommending a grant or denial decision. Power is given to the law clerks instead of the justices so that, in theory, it allowed third parties to unfairly influence cases. That is NOT how the Supreme Court is to operate. Justice Gorsuch did not follow the usual procedure to all the cert pool to decide, at the clerk's discretion, the petition to teach Islamic indoctrination in the American public schools.
The court issued a direct and final blow to this petition to indoctrinate public school students by banning Sharia Law and Islamic ideology from being taught in classrooms because of the tie-breaking vote of the newly appointed Justice Gorsuch. He said that "the government has no business being involved in teaching religion, but this is not a government issue or a religious issue, but rather it is about the judicial branch interpreting the laws as they apply to the teaching of religion. We should not be teaching any religions in the public schools of the country."
Thank God for Supreme Court Justice, an appointee of President Trump. May our President continue to appoint justices who uphold the U.S. Constitution which protects our founding fathers' values and the Judeo-Christian worldview. Pray he finds and nominates more such justices.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.