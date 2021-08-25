David Edwards
Muskogee
How sad that another historic Muskogee landmark is rubble. It’s now referred to as the Royal Casket building, although they probably moved over a decade ago. Since then it has continued to deteriorate with the collapsed Northeast corner several years ago.
I remember it as the Y, the place I learned to swim, play pool and square dance.
KUDOS to Muskogee’s response team. Emergency Management’s command trailer was set up in the old Connors parking lot. Police and public works set up traffic control and along with firefighters and equipment gave a sense of safety and security. I saw our mayor on site and I’m sure other city officials were also there. Not to be overlooked were the OG&E workers making sure there was no threat to all personnel on site. I’m sure I’ve overlooked someone so THANKS to all of you.
