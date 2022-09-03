Jade Atchley
The staff of Q.B. Boydstun Public Library would like to thank all of the people, volunteers, and businesses that made our summer reading program, "Oceans of Possibilities" great! We want to thank all of the children and adults who participated in the reading program and attended the weekly activities and performances. We would especially like to thank the Town of Fort Gibson for providing our Kick-Off program, Friendly Farms Mobile Petting Zoo. We would like to thank the Rotary Club of Muskogee for providing a donation that allowed all fifteen libraries in the Eastern Oklahoma Library System (EOLS) to participate in a Science Museum of Oklahoma program. Thanks also to Tammy Perry from OSU Extension for providing the Yoga class. Thank you also to Harps in Fort Gibson for providing, "Cake Decorating 101" with Jessica and Hailey. Thank you to OG&E, Armstrong Bank, Keith Hardware, and Bob and Robin Boatman for their generous donations that provided for snacks, prizes, and our exciting end-of-summer Foam Party.
