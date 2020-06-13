Fr. Bob Wickizer and the staff of Grace Episcopal, and Rev. Marlon Coleman and the staff of Temple of Hope, would like to thank all our wonderful volunteers from Temple of Hope and Grace and the community who are coming to help set up and distribute free fresh food boxes in the Antioch/Temple of Hope parking lot! We have asked to receive a truck each Tuesday in June, so we should have those opportunities to support our Muskogee area neighbors with boxes of fresh produce. We plan to hand out FREE fresh produce boxes to the community at 11:30 a.m. each Tuesday in June. A huge "Thank you!" to Go Fresh of Tulsa and the U.S. Department of Agriculture for making this community outreach possible. Bless you to Hope Pantry, Cub Pack 622, Med Corps staff, Wagoner Christian School, and all who are supporting their neighbors with this food. And a GIANT hug to Richey's Auto Shop on Sixth and Court streets, for helping unload the pallets from the truck, and for always being such a blessing as a neighbor!
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Thanks to community
Obituaries
age 68. Construction Worker. Died Monday, June 8th. Services Tuesday, June 16th at 2:00PM at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Holland Cemetery. Visitation Monday, June 15th, 2020 from 2:00PM until 7:00PM at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
Oliver, David Kent "GUB", 61, retired certified automotive parts manager, died Thursday, June 11, 2020 in Tulsa. Private family services are being planned. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Bixby Funeral Service.
92, retired U.S.Navy, died April 8, 2020. Memorial service 11:30 am Friday, June 19 at Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Go to mallettfuneralhome.com for more information.
