Fr. Bob Wickizer and the staff of Grace Episcopal, and Rev. Marlon Coleman and the staff of Temple of Hope, would like to thank all our wonderful volunteers from Temple of Hope and Grace and the community who are coming to help set up and distribute free fresh food boxes in the Antioch/Temple of Hope parking lot! We have asked to receive a truck each Tuesday in June, so we should have those opportunities to support our Muskogee area neighbors with boxes of fresh produce. We plan to hand out FREE fresh produce boxes to the community at 11:30 a.m. each Tuesday in June. ​A huge "Thank you!" to Go Fresh of Tulsa and the U.S. Department of Agriculture for making this community outreach possible. Bless you to Hope Pantry, Cub Pack 622, Med Corps staff, Wagoner Christian School, and all who are supporting their neighbors with this food. And a GIANT hug to Richey's Auto Shop on Sixth and Court streets, for helping unload the pallets from the truck, and for always being such a blessing as a neighbor!

