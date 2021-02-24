Rich Schaus, Gospel Rescue Mission
This last couple of weeks our area was hit hard by extreme cold weather, busted pipes, rolling power outages and more all in the midst of a global pandemic. It is in the worst of times that often seem to bring out the best in people, and this last round was no exception. This community came together in order to care for those that are experiencing homelessness, hunger and hopelessness. Because of your support, which included prayers, blankets, hats, gloves, food and cash among other offerings, those who find themselves on the streets were literally rescued. Muskogee you should be proud of yourself, keep up the good work.
