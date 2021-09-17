Pat Mills
Muskogee
Last Saturday I made a trip to my favorite grocery store (Homeland, at York and Hancock). This was my first solo trip after recuperation, so I was very happy to have managed that with no incidents, until I was ready to load — only to discover I had picked up the wrong set of keys to get in the car! The Night Manager, (Patty) and other employees were super helpful in getting my dilemma worked out! I certainly appreciate all of the help, including Morgan Towing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.