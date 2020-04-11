Ronald Alexander,
Muskogee
I was recently admitted to Saint Francis Hospital. I just want to say thank you. Without your professionalism and compassion there is no health care system.
In these times with no visitors policy not only do they care for you but they become part of your family. The work is long and hard and you can see the weight of the world on them in their eyes, but make no mistake I would not have made it without them. So again, Thank you.
