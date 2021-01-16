Capt. Charles Smith, Muskogee
The Salvation Army of Muskogee saw an increase in donations and households served in 2020. The Red Kettle campaign raised $89,116.14 in Muskogee County, an increase of $20,000 more than our goal. Muskogee residents generously contributed to the 2020 Red Kettle Christmas Campaign, which benefits those in need in the community during the Christmas season and year-round. The Army attributes the 130-year-old campaign’s ongoing success to the continued support of retailers who invited the Red Kettle bell ringers to their front doors, volunteers who generously gave their time and the overall generosity of the community.
As COVID-19 continues to present challenges for all of us, and with one of six people in the United States living in poverty, The Salvation Army continues to be there for those who are hurting. Every dollar is critical to ensure we can continue to provide services to the most vulnerable in our community. We are so very appreciative of everyone who placed money in the kettles.
Thank you to the many, many volunteers who helped make the The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program and Red Kettle campaign successful. Several volunteers served numerous hours during November and December.
"Thank you! It seems too simple . . . yet we can’t think of two better words to say," said Captains Charles and Teri Smith. "There are words such as gratitude, appreciation, grateful, and many more and they all convey what we want the public to know! We appreciate everyone who gave of their time, talent and resources to help The Salvation Army Rescue Christmas.”
Captain Charles goes on to say “And, we must thank the wonderful retail partners who allow us to ring bells in front of their stores to help provide an avenue for community members to help those less fortunate," Capt. Charles Smith said. "Thank you!”
