Virginia Blue Jeans Goddard, Wagoner
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have clay feet. We Democrats have nominated scaredy cats for President and Vice President.
They're scared of sounding like the Bolsheviks, Senator Bernie Sanders and Rep. Angelina Octavia Cortez.
They're scared to suggest a "Coronavirus New Deal."
Scaredy No. 1. We all deserve reparations for our suffering from the Coronavirus Pandemic. The reparations should come from a guaranteed income of $1,200 monthly for all citizens over 18 like they do in Sarah Palin's Alaska.
It fights technological unemployment, discourages low wages, ends homelessness, expands the middle class, and makes sure everyone has a cushion to try new ideas.
Scaredy No. 2. Take the $137,000 cap off income subject to the payroll tax. Our Social Security and Medicare are paid by that tax and will be safe with the rich paying on all their income.
Scaredy No. 3. Offer government jobs like Franklin Roosevelt's Works Progress Administration. Our parks need some help.
Scaredy No. 4. Forgive student loans. Ninety percent are either made by the federal government or backed by the government. Write them off.
Scaredy No. 5. Medicare for all.
Scaredy No. 6. Lower the voting age to 16.
Scaredy No. 7. End all wars and bring our troops home.
Scaredy No. 8. Put the nonviolent "Black Lives Matter" protestors on the payroll.
Scaredy No. 9. Put a sales tax on Wall Street speculation.
Scaredy No. 10. Appoint 50 percent women to the President's cabinet and all boards and commissions. Fifty-one percent of the USA is women.
Scaredy No. 11. Free tuition at public colleges and universities.
Remember Will Rogers said, "It takes nerve to be a Democrat and money to be a Republican."
