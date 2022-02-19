Cindy OKeefe
Muskogee
Ponder these things! I worked for the VA hospital for a total of eight years. I worked in two different capacities. One as an nurses' aide and as an MSA (receptionist). Would you like to know why nurses, RNs, LPNs, and other workers are quitting and going other places. I can tell you. The government would rather pay contract nurses over $100 an hour along with a few benefits than give the employed nurses (many have been there for years) a distinctive raise. Also in their knowledge they think they should do away with LPN positions or limit them when by law they can do more than they are allowed.
Where is common sense in the government. Over the years they have seen them launch new programs without getting everything worked out (such as starting a geriatric unit for one. That caused many many problems). It seems someone's pockets are lined somewhere. I for one can say we needed a new building (hospital), but who is going to staff it? The RNs getting outrageous paychecks while our dedicated and loyal nurses run for better ground. They were overworked and understaffed before Covid. Now, of course, it is much worse. The reason is probably the same reason they could not give Social Security receivers any extra money while passing out money and food stamp increase for others like it was ice cream at a birthday party.

