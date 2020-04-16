Larry Parsons,
Warner
Donald Trump is waging war against Americans in states with Democratic governors who didn't vote for him in 2016 and won't vote for him this year. Denying needed personal protective equipment and items like respirators, lying about what they got or supposed to get but never do, bidding up the prices federal and state governments have to pay for these items to enrich his friends in China.
The death count doesn't have to be this high. His slow response and no response is contributing to thousands dying. Now he's blaming first responders for PPE shortages which he helped create and calling governors who are practically begging for help complainers. By the way, no one complains as much or as loud as him. He dismantled the pandemic response team simply because Obama strengthened it. He is guilty of domestic terrorism and murder and should be removed from office and arrested. And his supporters are guilty of aiding and abetting a murderous terrorist.
But apparently some people just don't get it. They'd rather spend time praising him for seating a far right justice on the Supreme Court who endorses the fight against the imaginary teaching of Sharia law. Hint: Sharia law is NOT being taught in America. This is just a tired old trope that gets wheeled out to energize fake Christian dominionists who are guilty of seditionist attempts to install a biblical theocracy. Some leftovers of a failed defunct patriots town hall would rather wallow in a cesspool of conspiracy theories and spend their days in worshipful supplication to a demon than deal with the crisis dear leader has exacerbated with his non-existent leadership.
Trump's only concern is himself. Just like his narcissistic base. His ratings on what is now the Trump Reality Show, his likes on Facebook, his economy, his reelection. Going so far as to relieve a Navy admiral of his command for trying to save his crew from the virus. He is beyond deplorable. There is blood on his hands and everyone who supports him.
