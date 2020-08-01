Larry Parsons,
In Greek mythology, Narcissus was a hunter known for his beauty. He just couldn't get enough of himself and spent his days staring at himself in the waters of a spring. The word narcissist comes from this.
There is no such thing as Trump derangement syndrome. There is, however, Narcissistic Personality Syndrome. Something which about 95% of his core base share with Trump. They've pined for years, if only a president was just like them. Now they have someone's who's as sick as they are. One wonders if they wake up thinking if they put on a MAGA cap, a red tie that goes almost to their knees or some other childish dress-up-game item if that's sufficient to show their devotion to their sweet lord.
The Clorox Kid said a mask wouldn't look good on him, so the dress-up cult won't wear them either. They'll tell you "if I get it I get it", caring nothing about the people or loved ones they infect. It's always about them.
But here's the thing: REAL AMERICANS WEAR MASKS! Your freedom ends where the health and safety of our families begin. Just as you can't yell "fire" in a movie theater because that causes a safety/health hazard you shouldn't be allowed to go maskless in the middle of a raging pandemic. It's true that some can't wear one for genuine health reasons. Some people hyperventilate, which may lead to an anxiety attack. But the real reason his supporters won't wear them is they dare not displease him in the eyes of their fellow cultists.
Dozens of videos show these babies throwing tantrums that 5-year-olds can't match simply because they were told to wear a mask in a store. But like their narcissistic leader, whose hair has to be perfect, these selfie-taking fools think their faces are just too pretty to cover up. Deprive the world of their beauty? Unthinkable.
They're modern day Patrick Henrys, saying give me a bare face or give me death. They may get both.
