Larry Parsons, Warner
I learned a long time ago the conservative definition of a liberal is anyone who doesn't march in lock step with them on 100% of the issues 100% of the time. Now it's "radical liberals" or "radical" this or that. Which makes me proud to be a "radical." Because I'm not a fascist like them.
They get up in the morning, bow to the east and pray for their "god's" blessing on Trump. Then they absorb Fox and Fiends and hate radio to get their marching orders. What they're supposed to think and believe, who they're supposed to hate. Then they march. Which is really the only thing they're good at.
I saw a bumper sticker recently that read "real conservatives are monarchists." And that's true. The conservatives have been drifting towards fascism/monarchy for 40+ years. They wanted to make Reagan a king. And W., until they found out how dumb he was. Now they've got someone even dumber. Thing is, Trump doesn't want to govern. He wants to rule. Huge difference. But they're OK with that, too. Because what Trump has done for his base is bring out their inner infant. They can't cross the street without their savior holding their hand.
Now he's caught on tape acknowledging that COVID could kill tens, hundreds of thousands. But he lied about it and many Americans will never believe it's real until they're saying goodbye to a loved one on Zoom. I believe he wants as many dead Americans as he can get to prove his loyalty to Putin.
And of course private Bone Spur disparaged the brave men and women in our armed forces. If you're a Trumpist and you have friends or family who's served or currently serving in the military, thank them for their service by apologizing to them and telling them you don't consider them suckers or losers.
That is, if you really do feel that way.
