Julianne Nilsson
Fort Gibson
I'm not an expert on cults but as the saying goes — I know one when I see one. Historians labeled
Charles Manson and Jim Jones as notorious cult leaders. You probably remember Manson, who ordered his teenage followers to throw their young lives away and kill nine innocent people. Jones lured over 900 people to Guyana, South America, with the promise of a paradise on earth. It ended when his diseased mind took over and he ordered his followers to kill their children and themselves by drinking his poisoned kool-aid, and then Jones killed himself. Most cult leaders seem to end by committing suicide and taking as many as they can with them.
Cult leaders have one thing in common; they all have transformational personalities which means they can persuade people to believe ANYTHING!
Trump is a classic cult leader. Who else could persuade intelligent, sane Americans to storm the Capitol and deface the seat of our government, attack and injure capitol police (some permanently) cause five people to die and threaten death to elected officials if they didn't overturn a lawful election. When it was over, Trump stood before the nation and declared, "It was just a love-fest!"
A family member, who I've always considered one of the most intelligent people on the planet said after the attempted coup, "God sent Donald J. Trump to save the world!" That sounds like terrifying cult-talk to me.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.