Jake Pickering
Arcata, California
The failed right-wing Trump regime’s unofficial policy all along in regards to the COVID-19 pandemic was the so-called public health strategy of herd immunity. This pathetic policy of complete surrender to the coronavirus is a direct result of the racist Republican Party’s malign neglect and “herd mentality,” as deranged Donald Trump himself said.
Delusional Donald has made it perfectly clear over the course of this conservative-caused catastrophe that he wants, in his own words, a “herd developed” solution to this crisis of his own making. Over 330,000 Americans are dead, most of whom didn’t have to die! Donald Trump is directly to blame for this genocidal crime against humanity, not to mention his countless crimes against the Constitution.
Being voted out of office in a landslide is insufficient punishment for Vladimir Putin’s puppet. Traitor Trump deserves to be prosecuted to the full extent of the law upon the end of his pathological presidency on Jan. 20. No presidential pardon is going to save the Trump Crime Family from state civil and criminal prosecutions, which is why the state of New York will have the final word on the fate of these farcical fascists and their bogus business empire.
