Edward V. Harris, Tahlequah
Donald Trump promised to release his tax returns when he was in office but didn’t. Evidently he decided some voters might read these and decide not to vote for him in 2020.
Some analysts think Trump may be concerned that some voters might think he didn’t pay much income tax and not like that or that he had money laundering with Russia or other countries. One report claims Trump’s ties to Russia go back to 1984 with the goal of making money.
New York State officials plan extensive financial checking of Trump and his family. Trump has whined about New York officials attacking him and the cost of lawyer’s fees.
Trump later said that voters were not interested in his returns; that "there's nothing to learn from them"; and that his tax rate is "none of your business."
Trump thought he had it made on not having his financial records released before November voting, but a lower court judge ruled they had to be released. Trump is appealing this ruling.
Hopeful higher courts will rule against Trump.
