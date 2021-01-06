Marsha Wiseman,
Muskogee
Regarding the 12/26/20 editorial in this newspaper by Steve Fair, the chairman of the 4th district of the Oklahoma Republican Party in which he proclaims that Donald Trump’s ‘politically incorrect — no clutch — full speed ahead style is fruitful’ and ‘that is why candidates are copying his tactics.’
Help me out here Mr. Fair: so those candidates are standing proudly by a president who throws out bait words to white extremists (stand down Proud Boys?); publicly mocked a reporter with a disability (watch the video yourself and please, offer a defense); used 'blood coming out of her wherever' about a female reporter; praised a congressman who body-slammed a reporter; and referred to immigrants from sh**hole countries.
These vulgarities are ‘fruitful’? No, this is conduct unbecoming of any human being, but even more so the POTUS. His self-obsessed, have-to-be-the-greatest words and actions have disgraced the office he holds, and it is equally disgusting for any politician to stand by him, mutely or otherwise. Let’s debate the good and bad of Republican versus Democratic platforms or values, but the personal conduct of this president is far more grievous and disgusting than ‘politically incorrect.’ We deserve so much better from our president and from all elected officials.
