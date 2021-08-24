Larry Parsons
Warner
We should’ve known this return to “normal” wouldn’t last. What with the anti-vaxxers, religious leaders joining with right-wing media to spread lies and disinformation, we’ve seen some of the most idiotic imaginings, like the vaccine will turn you into a magnet or the totally-debunked make you infertile, or if for no other reason anger because Trump lost the election, we knew that having huge swaths of red state’s populations unvaccinated was a recipe for disaster.
See, viruses evolve. They adapt and mutate, and the prime condition to do that is in a huge area of unvaccinated maskless people waiting to become a smorgasbord. They’re being encouraged by politically-motivated governors like Ron DeSantis, Greg Abbott, and our very own Governor Kevin Stitt. They expect our children and grandchildren to become cannon fodder for covid so they can look tough to their constituents who are competing in town halls to see who’s the smartest.
The politicians must share blame with parents who apparently care little for their kid’s health or future. Already this year the Delta variant has killed twice as many children as the flu.
These precious little ones are in the crosshairs because states like Florida, Texas, and Oklahoma are fascist states. There’s no other way to put it.
Whatever happened to conservative’s love of self-determination and state’s/city’s rights? They’re acting more like kings than governors. Let us pray the courts act quickly to end this madness. And it wouldn’t hurt to impeach Stitt and bring him and his sycophants up on criminal charges.
Republicans are the main reason we can’t have nice things in this country. Add children to that list.
