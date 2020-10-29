Cedric Johnson, Muskogee
I have been voting for 67 years and I have never seen things as bad as they are now. People at rallies showing up with guns. Two hundred thousand or more deaths due to the pandemic.
With the proper leadership, most of these deaths would have been prevented. We need to bring the country together. We need a change in leadership to do this.
We need to elect the following slate to do this: For President and Vice President Biden-Harris. For U.S. Senator, Abby Broyles. For U.S. House, Danyell Lanier. We need their leadership to save our country and make it all that it can be.
Trump supporters are trying to label The Black lives Matter movement a terrorist group as justification to incite a race war.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.