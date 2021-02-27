John F. Martin
The Muskogee War Memorial Park (Museum), home of the USS Batfish submarine, needs an executive director. Nearly six months have elapsed since Brent Trout, the former director, left the Museum. The Museum Trust Board has chosen not to hire a replacement, although the City of Muskogee had already approved funding for the position.
The Batfish currently cannot be boarded due to 2019 flood damage, and while some nice interior appearance improvements have been made to the Museum, the necessary management of the Museum is non-existent.
No one currently speaks for or promotes the Museum. The once common Museum presence in the local media has virtually disappeared. Phone call messages or other contacts are generally not being handled timely, if at all.
The Museum's typical yearly income of about $150,000 has been reduced to nearly zero. The financial donations normally solicited by a director are critically needed now. For example, the large and expensive USA flag flying at the Museum is in disgraceful condition; donations could help remedy this.
Routine Museum maintenance, both inside and outside, is not being done. Spring and summer lawn care, and how to pay for it, is on the short horizon.
The single paid Museum employee does not receive daily supervision and/or direction.
It has been discovered that the artifact software database is full of data entry errors; a knowledgeable director would have a plan for correction.
Because of the turmoil at the Museum, owners of numerous artifacts loaned to the Museum have requested their return, including nearly the entire World War II display. It is unlikely these artifacts will ever return to the Museum.
An executive director should have been hired already, and one is definitely needed right now. A suitable director should have at least a Bachelor of Arts degree in museum studies or a related field, and a minimum of two years of management experience running a small museum. The Museum Trust Board, City Council, and mayor need to quickly address this serious oversight.
