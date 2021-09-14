J.J. Moroney
Muskogee
On our terms
The word "mandate" is a war cry
For anti-vaxxers to defy
Survival skills and common sense
As empty causes for defense.
Have we not opted to deprive
Them of terms used to help them thrive?
The ACA got flack to spare
When it became "Obamacare."
Let's fight covid with the vaccine.
For those without it, life gets lean.
To work and play, let's close their gate.
We'll call it backbone, not mandate.
