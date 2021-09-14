J.J. Moroney

Muskogee

 

On our terms 

 

The word "mandate" is a war cry 

For anti-vaxxers to defy

Survival skills and common sense

As empty causes for defense.

Have we not opted to deprive

Them of terms used to help them thrive?

The ACA got flack to spare

When it became "Obamacare."

Let's fight covid with the vaccine.

For those without it, life gets lean.

To work and play, let's close their gate.

We'll call it backbone, not mandate.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you