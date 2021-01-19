Kenneth Webb, Muskogee

I received my first shot Friday at the Civic Center. 

The Muskogee County Health Department did a fantastic job. The people movers were courteous and very helpful. The nurses were very courteous and helpful, and answered my questions I had. 

You all did a fantastic job and I thank you for your consideration and treatment I received. Good job Muskogee County Health Department — you did great. Good old Muskogee.

