Kenneth Webb, Muskogee
I received my first shot Friday at the Civic Center.
The Muskogee County Health Department did a fantastic job. The people movers were courteous and very helpful. The nurses were very courteous and helpful, and answered my questions I had.
You all did a fantastic job and I thank you for your consideration and treatment I received. Good job Muskogee County Health Department — you did great. Good old Muskogee.
