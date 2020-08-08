Edward V. Harris,
Tahlequah
I am a Korean War combat disabled infantryman veteran who volunteered for that awful war that killed and mangled many of my friends.
Donald Trump got Vietnam War draft deferments for trivial issues, such as a minor foot problem, and he now doesn’t remember which foot. Trump’s rich parents bought his deferments. Trump isn’t a veteran but scorned Sen. John McCain, a true war hero, and belittled other veterans.
Many veterans and veterans’ groups, even “hard-core” Republicans, say they can no longer support Donald Trump. Some say Trump has used the military for his personal agendas and hurt the military.
Recently, some people contend that the stories of Russian bounties paid to kill American soldiers seems to have further strained Trump’s relationship with some veterans. Many of Trump’s veteran voters still don’t believe he has done anything wrong and continue to be Trump believers. Yet, some Republican lawmakers say the Russian story needs to be checked further.
Trump denies the Russian Bounty story and says “it is another made up by Fake News that is told only to damage me and the Republican Party.” Evidently Trump doesn‘t read his Daily Brief or listen to his advisers.
Mark Bowden discusses, in The Atlantic Monthly, military leaders’ complaints: “I. He Disdains Expertise, II. He Trusts Only His Own Instincts, III. He Resists Coherent Strategy, IV. He Is Reflexively Contrary, V. He Has a Simplistic and Antiquated Notion Of Soldiering.”
Hopefully many more veterans will join those voting against Trump.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.