Thomas D. Thorne, Th.D.
Porum
I am a United States Air Force veteran who has been blessed with the medical services of the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center of Muskogee for the past 16 years. Some of these services have been: the Green Team 3 Primary Care Department, Prosthetic Department, Wound Care Department, Surgical Department, Heart Failure Clinic, Ophthalmology Department, Audiology Department, Emergency Room services, Telehealth services, In-Patient hospital services, Social Service Counseling Department, Pharmacy Department, Hospital Laboratory Department, X-ray Department, Cardiology Department, Optical Shop, Canteen and multiple other services within these various departments.
On a scale of 1 to 10, I would rate the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center with a 9.6 rating.
