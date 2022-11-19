Tommy Jackson,
Gainesville, Texas
I do not live in Muskogee, but I wanted to tell you what a pleasure it was to be in your fair city recently. I know Muskogee must have the lowest crime rate in Oklahoma since you can afford to have 2 officers on Highway 69 in the middle of the day, sitting one block apart at the south end of your fair burg where the speed limit goes from 55 to 35. There MUST be a low crime rate to commit those officers to this old fashioned SPEED TRAP. If that was not enough to make my trip through your community pleasant, the line up of DOPE shops as you enter the city certainly makes for a scenic drive.
The speed limit should not drop 20 MPH in 1 block. Passing the first officer at 52 in the 55 zone did not satisfy the SECOND officer sitting ONE BLOCK further down the street where it abruptly turns to 35. WHAT A JOKE! I can assure you I will do all I can to avoid Muskogee Okla. in further travels north across Oklahoma, and I will advise all friends and acquaintances to avoid Muskogee as well. Dollars that I would have spent from my planned stop, went further down the road and I assure you everyone I tell about the city’s speed traps will not stop there either.
The only positive from my visit is that I can thank God I don’t live there!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.