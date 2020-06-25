Wayne Johnson,
Muskogee
I spent eight years volunteering my time on council, and I appreciate all those who currently and in the past who have volunteered their time to represent our community. With the current system, the people's voice is represented by volunteers who have a passion for serving their community. Muskogee is so blessed to have the current city manager of Mike Miller, who has been a key to our financial stability and providing for long-range planning. If in the future management is not working, the council can act appropriately to take action.
Please make sure and Vote No on June 30 for the future of Muskogee. Muskogee is very fortunate to be in the position it is during this challenging time. Due to our current leadership with city manager and council, we have a positive fund balance and not having to do the sever cuts that other communities are having to do during this loss of sales tax during pandemic and flooding event.
Vote No for the future of Muskogee and let volunteers continue to serve our community instead of paid politicians.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.