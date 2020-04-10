Edward V. Harris
Tahlequah
The New York Times reported, April 8, 2020, that Donald Trump’s family business has funds invested in the drug company manufacturing the malaria drug Trump is touting as a cure for the virus.
Trump has used his position the presidency to add financial assets to him and his family businesses. The legality of these actions need to be investigated.
There is little argument that the trillions set aside to aid poor families, small business and companies is needed; however, Trump and the Republicans haven’t worried about the massive debt being charged our country by giving the rich and large companies massive tax cuts.
We need to vote out politicians that are there only to add to their wealth and that of their rich friends.
