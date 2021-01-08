Lee Ann Langston, Muskogee
In my lifetime, I survived polio and smallpox scares, an assassination of a president, 9-11, ice storms, Katrina, tornados, coronavirus (so far), and today an attack on our Capitol.
Today was horrible to watch, but I have been pleased that courageous Representatives and Senators watched their words and understood how important those words were. Many realized how impactful their words were and made the decision to acknowledge that our newly elected president’s election is legitimate and even stopped their previous objections.
Few of us will vote for the same person. We are different and have different views, which is basically why we all should be able to vote. Sometimes we agree on the outcome, but not the path to get there. I haven’t always been excited about the presidential election winner (I’ve been both a Republican and a Democrat) but I have never protested, much less felt the need to create chaos and destroy buildings or create conspiracy theories about the ones I didn’t vote for.
Members of Congress today sheltered where they could and helped one another stay safe when the Capitol was breached. Isn’t that what we all want? We must work together — from Muskogee to the Capitol — in order to make our government work. It’s not always easy, but is certainly the best way to do things.
LOVE trumps hatred. Reach out and love our neighbors and even those with whom we disagree. Our goals may ultimately differ at times, but let’s find common ground whenever possible.
