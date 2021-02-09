Jim Winner, Muskogee
In regards to Cedric Johnson, Muskogee Phoenix editorial comment; in writing that "Superintendent Mendenhall needs to remember, it is not always what you say, but how you say it." I was shocked by his statement, "It is no secret that students from low-income families, which is mostly Blacks, do not do well on achievement tests."
(Fact or Fiction? Speculative Science?) A personal assertion stereotyping 'Blacks' fail aptitude tests because of the color of their skin or income is character assault.
The challenges, school children of all races and colors face during a world-wide pandemic, do not need to be compounded by pretentious rhetoric. These students are human beings, sir, who deserve the same respect you seek from your equals. These students are teens and young adults of all races, colors, and cultures and are the future of this world. They should not to be labeled 'blacks' through association with ignorance, described by high-minded hyperbole, or an opinion of cultural bias.
People of the world, citizens and students of the City of Muskogee and all surrounding areas WE are living members of the human race and WE ALL must become better educated, continue to learn, to live and survive together. From our very young children to senior-aged adults, hundreds of thousands of people are suffering and dying from a deadly virus, job loss, unemployment, depression, lack of income, economic failure, anxiety, fear; yet, we still imagine a brighter future. Give all students every chance to succeed because at this time in History the World is facing an economic disaster unlike any ever experienced before.
After 2,000 years of civilization, this is the world we live in, to be shared by all cultures, all races, all nations, all peoples of all colors, and human beings seeing no-color. I am proud of all relatives, cultures and all races who stood up, worked, served, fought, died and today still defend this, the greatest of nations, OUR United States of America.
