Joshua Ashwood, Fort Gibson
The holiday of Christmas has its origins firmly rooted in pagan winter solstice rituals and in Catholicism (Christmas=Christ Mass), therefore many Christians don't celebrate it. A History Channel/A&E production entitled "Christmas Unwrapped" gives a concise history of Christmas' origins. This program alone should raise many doubts in pious Christians' minds as to whether they should celebrate the holiday. However, as many Christians sincerely (though mistakenly, I believe) think they are worshiping Christ through this holiday, I will not belabor this point. I wish to focus on Christ Himself.
All Christians should rejoice year-round that Christ was born. Here, at last, was the "seed of the woman" (Genesis 3:15), the promised Redeemer (Isaiah 7:14, 9:6), for whose birth the godly had longed for generations, and who had been the object of countless women's hopes, that they might be His mother. Here was He, perfect God and perfect Man, King of the universe, virgin-born into the humblest of homes. He lived a humble, impoverished life, His every action sin-free and designed to glorify His Father (John 8:29). He was finally arrested and murdered on a cross, though all this was done by God's will, that He might accomplish His people's salvation (Acts 2:23). After three days in the tomb He resurrected, and is even now seated in glory at God's right hand (Acts 2:24-36).
My question to you, dear reader, is He your Lord and Savior? Have you humbled yourself before Him, placing all your hope of salvation entirely in Him only as "sweet baby Jesus" who wouldn't say "Boo" to a goose? Please consider that when He returns, He won't be "sweet baby Jesus." He will be the eternal Judge before whom, after calling in vain for the rocks and mountains to fall on them to hide them from His wrath (Revelation 6:15-17) all unbelievers will be forced to bow and acknowledge His Lordship before being consigned to eternal damnation (Phillippians 2:9-11).
