Wilma Hays, Checotah
In regards to Checotah postponing events in light of the pandemic, I have just a few thoughts.
I have been following the OSDH data for most of the duration of this situation of pandemic we find ourselves in. I want to say that the numbers are starting to bear out that this was the right decision. Eufaula has overtaken Checotah with the number of positive cases since they went ahead with the several super spreader events. That will probably continue for some time, as reporting is at least two weeks lag time. Checotah was ahead of Eufaula for the longest, and I considered incoming traffic to Walmart to be the most obvious contagion point. Kudos to City leadership for taking the health and well-being of even the most vulnerable citizens into account.
My hope is that we can reverse the growth rate and our vulnerable population suffers not. I encourage everyone to do everything within your power to make this happen. Wear your mask, keep a safe social distance, avoid crowds, and be extra careful around the elderly and vulnerable. If we all work together, I believe we can.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.