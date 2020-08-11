Larry Parsons has so much hate in his soul that I feel sorry for him. I do know him personally and know that his twin brother is nothing like him. President Trump has done a great job for this country and just people realize this. If the democrats would just leave him alone, he can even do better things! Yes, he not the typical president that does everything to please other countries! He is a business man who knows how to handle people to get the best deal for the USA! Hopefully when he gets elected again the republicans will also win the house and get rid of Pelosi!!

