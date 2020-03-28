Chris Stevens,
Oklahoma City
Some reactions to the virus crisis have violated our God-given rights. We weren't surprised at these reactions by the mass-murdering thugs who run the communist Chinese government, but this is America!
Does anyone believe we're still the land of the free and home of the brave? Free people have the right to self-quarantine if they're afraid of catching a virus. But violating our right to assemble and destroying the livelihoods of healthy people with forced shutdowns is tyranny! Stop it!
The two countries that were hit the hardest after the virus began in China was Italy and South Korea. Italy responded with draconian measures and their crisis grew worse. South Korea – with a much greater population density – responded with a freedom-oriented approach and their crisis subsided.
The left-wing media in America beat the drums of crisis fast and hard enough to drown out the voice of reason. Socialist doctrine has always included the destruction of the middle class – which is exactly what they're bringing about. They want to replace God, family, and constitutionally limited government with their totalitarian system. We better take back our government before they turn us into Venezuela!
