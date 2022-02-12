Steven Hoover
Muskogee
Recently, a friend and neighbor passed away during the night. The police were notified by his coworkers because he did not show up for work. When I saw the police at the house I went to check because I visited with him daily. The police could not gain entry to the house and I did not know where a house key would be. It was obvious to me that there was a certain protocol for the police in these kinds of situations but these officers were so kind to me. Of course, I was most distraught, in tears in fact. These officers helped me through this very difficult time. The people of Muskogee need to know how the Officers helped me, my neighbor’s pets, and the kindness and empathy they demonstrated for my neighbor’s family. I know that police officers are not always viewed in a positive manner by some of the public but if the public would have seen their efforts on this day, they might change their perspective on the role of a police officer! Thank you Lt. Dean, Sgt. Branan, and Officers Bemo, Steele, Gaines, Wardour, Folsom, and Campbell. It was a very difficult day for me, but you and your efforts eased the pain of losing a good friend. Thank you to the police officers for their professionalism and their empathy!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.