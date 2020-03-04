Virginia Blue Jeans Jenner
Wagoner
Let’s be honest about who we have been since 1933. It’s time to belly up to the bar and change the name of our Democratic party to the “Democrat Socialist” party.
Our two greatest Democratic presidents, Franklin Delano Roosevelt and Lyndon Johnson, were democratic socialists.
FDR’s Social Security and LBJ’s Medicare are Socialist programs.
Our leading candidate for president, Bernie Sanders, is a democratic socialist.
The biggest employer in Oklahoma is government, and other states echo Oklahoma.
We, democratic socialists, want to combine free market capitalism with government programs like “Medicare for all,” free college for all and government-paid guaranteed income for all.
Even Republican Dick Nixon wanted guaranteed income.
Republicans are for top dogs. We, Democrats, are for underdogs.
Donald Trump likes to call us, Democrats, “socialists” and says “We will never be a Socialist country.”
We are already, with public schools, roads, bridges and parks built and run by government.
According to the 2019 Happiness Report, democratic socialist Finland has the happiest people in the world followed by socialist Denmark, Norway, Iceland and the Netherlands. All provide free government health care and education.
The USA is proudly part-Socialist like Great Britain, Canada and many other countries.
Let’s face the music and start dancing.
